Armenia's caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan officially applied to the CSTO Collective Security Council’s Chairperson-in-Office, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon to initiate the mechanism of immediately launching emergency consultations for eliminating the danger and coordinating the positions of CSTO member states within the framework of Article 2 of the 1992 May 15 Treaty on Collective Security.

May 14, 2021, 16:07 Armenia’s Pashinyan officially petitions to President of Tajikistan, current chair of CSTO Collective Security Council

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the same day, the Acting Prime Minister of Armenia has sent letters also to the leaders of other CSTO member states, and with detailed information on the above-mentioned, as well as on the current situation.