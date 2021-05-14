Armenia’s caretaker FM, CSTO Secretary General discuss solution of border situation

Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian held a telephone conversation today with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The officials continued discussing the current situation on Armenia’s state border and the actions aimed at solving it.

Ara Aivazian told the CSTO chief that letters on behalf of the Armenian caretaker prime minister have been sent to the President of Tajikistan, who chairs the CSTO Collective Security Council, as well as to the members of this Council, requesting to start consultations as envisaged by Article 2 of the Collective Security Treaty.

The Armenian caretaker FM and the CSTO Secretary General also exchanged views on the future processes envisaged by the respective procedures.