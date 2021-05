Secretary of the Security Council Artsakh, Vitaly Balasanyan, on Friday had a working meeting with Bertrand Lamon, Head of the Stepanakert Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission.

May 14, 2021, 13:52 Vitaly Balasanyan meets with head of Red Cross mission in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, the activities carried out by the mission in the first quarter of the current year and the effectiveness of cooperation with the Artsakh Security Council were stressed.