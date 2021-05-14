Chairman of the Reformed Political Party (SGP) of the Netherlands, MP Kees van der Staaij has commented on Azerbaijan’s actions on the Armenian border.

May 14, 2021, 14:37 ‘Armenia still facing aggression from Azerbaijan’ – SGP Chairman on border situation in Syunik

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a Twitter post he called on the international community to stop the Azerbaijani violence.

“Armenia is still facing an aggression from Azerbaijan. It’s highly concerning. The international community must make more efforts to stop this violence”, Kees van der Staaij said.