Pashinyan, Putin hold phone talk

A telephone conversation has taken place between Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the initiative of the Armenian side on May 13 late in the evening, Pashinyan's Office stated.
STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan informed the Russian President about the situation caused by the incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces to Armenia’s sovereign territory, the Syunik province.
The officials agreed that the solution of this issue must be expressed by the return of Azerbaijani troops to their initial positions.