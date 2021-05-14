Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

'Trudeau government must speak up to defend territorial integrity of Armenia' – MP Michael Chong

Member of Parliament of Canada Michael Chong has expressed his concerns over the ongoing developments on Armenia’s borders.

'Trudeau government must speak up to defend territorial integrity of Armenia' – MP Michael Chong

'Trudeau government must speak up to defend territorial integrity of Armenia' – MP Michael Chong

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Concerned about reports of Azerbaijani troops crossing into Armenia. Having approved arms exports that upset the balance of power in Nagorno Karabakh war, the Trudeau government must speak up to defend the territorial integrity of Armenia”, Mr. Chong said on Twitter.


     

Politics

Pashinyan, Putin hold phone talk

A telephone conversation has taken place between Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the initiative of the Armenian side on May 13 late in the evening, Pashinyan's Office stated.

All news from section

Armenian FM emphasizes inadmissibility of encroachments on Armenian territory talking with Lavrov

On May 13, in the first half of the day, caretaker Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian had a phone...

'Trudeau government must speak up to defend territorial integrity of Armenia' – MP Michael Chong

Member of Parliament of Canada Michael Chong has expressed his concerns over the ongoing developments...

“Democracies must stand with Armenia” – Canadian senator Leo Housakos on Azeri border breach

Canadian senator Leo Housakos has labeled the Azeri actions at the border with Armenia as dangerous...

US Senator Menendez: Azerbaijan shall understand it will face serious consequences for its malign activities

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) on Thursday issued a statement in...

France calls for UNSC-mediated solution to situation in Armenia-Azerbaijan border - Élysée Palace

The Élysée Palace has issued a statement over the conversation between caretaker Prime Minister of...

Macron calls for immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenia's sovereign territory

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President...

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

Society

230 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

230 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 220,447, the ministry of healthcare reports.

All news from section

Berdashen community of Martuni region ready accept new settlers

The residents of the Berdashen community of Martuni region returned to the village after the Third Artsakh...

267 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

267 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Armenian Church celebrates Feast of Ascension of Jesus Christ

The Armenian Church celebrates the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus Christ on the fortieth day following...

Iranian Red Crescent Society provides assistance to Armenian Red Cross Society to support displaced persons

Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Ali Mohammad Motaghi today visited the central...

Residents of the village of Khachmach cultivate land under the enemy's nose

Six families from Shushi, Hadrut, Martuni and Askeran regions have resettled in Khachmach village of...

Artsakh President's Chief of Staff and Armenian benefactor discuss social and educational projects

On 12 May, Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan received benefactor, member of...

Military

Azerbaijan to launch military exercises involving 15000 troops

The Azeri armed forces will hold military exercises from May 16 with the involvement of up to 15000 troops, 300 tanks and other armored equipment, up to 400 various caliber rocket-artillery systems, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and anti-tank weapons, 50 warplanes and drones.

All news from section

Armenia defense ministry denies media reports on battles in Ishkhanasar, Syunik province

On May 12 early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing “border clarifications”, have...

Red Cross says it keeps visiting Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan...

Armenian soldier fatally wounded in military post

A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot...

Major Lendrush Khachatryan Needs Our Support

Major Lendrush Norayr Khachatryan is one of the devotees who always considered it an honor to serve the...

Deputy chief of General Staff Karen Abrahamyan dismissed

Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the...

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian POWs

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno...

Pashinyan, Putin hold phone talk
“Democracies must stand with Armenia” – Canadian senator Leo Housakos on Azeri border breach
230 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
'Trudeau government must speak up to defend territorial integrity of Armenia' – MP Michael Chong
US Senator Menendez: Azerbaijan shall understand it will face serious consequences for its malign activities
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

All news from section

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

All news from section

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

All news from section

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

EU Says Russia Is Aiming to ‘De Facto Integrate’ E. Ukraine

All news from section

Israeli airstrike targets senior Hamas official’s home

Biden expects Israeli-Palestinian conflict to end ‘sooner than later’

At least 1,600 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza strip since beginning of escalation

Most Read

month

week

day

Search