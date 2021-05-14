Member of Parliament of Canada Michael Chong has expressed his concerns over the ongoing developments on Armenia’s borders.

May 14, 2021, 10:38 'Trudeau government must speak up to defend territorial integrity of Armenia' – MP Michael Chong

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Concerned about reports of Azerbaijani troops crossing into Armenia. Having approved arms exports that upset the balance of power in Nagorno Karabakh war, the Trudeau government must speak up to defend the territorial integrity of Armenia”, Mr. Chong said on Twitter.