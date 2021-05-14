US Senator Menendez: Azerbaijan shall understand it will face serious consequences for its malign activities

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) on Thursday issued a statement in reaction to reports of Azerbaijan’s illegal incursion into Armenia’s Syunik Province.
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) on Thursday issued a statement in reaction to reports of Azerbaijan’s illegal incursion into Armenia’s Syunik Province.
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) on Thursday issued a statement in reaction to reports of Azerbaijan’s illegal incursion into Armenia’s Syunik Province.
The Élysée Palace has issued a statement over the conversation between caretaker Prime Minister of...
Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President...
The European Parliament’s upcoming May 17-20 plenary session will discuss the issue of the Armenian...
Amid the Azeri incursion into Armenian territory in Syunik province, the United States Congressman Frank...
The illegal presence of the Azerbaijani military in the territory of the Black Lake and within it grossly...
Adam Schiff, Chairman of the US House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...
It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...
The residents of the Berdashen community of Martuni region returned to the village after the Third Artsakh War.
267 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The Armenian Church celebrates the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus Christ on the fortieth day following...
Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Ali Mohammad Motaghi today visited the central...
Six families from Shushi, Hadrut, Martuni and Askeran regions have resettled in Khachmach village of...
On 12 May, Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan received benefactor, member of...
May 12 is the International Day of Nurses.
The Azeri armed forces will hold military exercises from May 16 with the involvement of up to 15000 troops, 300 tanks and other armored equipment, up to 400 various caliber rocket-artillery systems, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and anti-tank weapons, 50 warplanes and drones.
On May 12 early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing “border clarifications”, have...
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan...
A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot...
Major Lendrush Norayr Khachatryan is one of the devotees who always considered it an honor to serve the...
Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the...
Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
month
week
day