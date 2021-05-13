European Parliament to discuss Armenian POWs

The European Parliament’s upcoming May 17-20 plenary session will discuss the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war whom Azerbaijan refuses to repatriate nearly 6 months after the war ended in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The European Parliament’s agenda mentions the item as “Prisoners of war in the aftermath of the most recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

During the May 20 plenary session debates will take place on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law. The debates on POWs will take place the same day. A resolution is proposed for voting.

Pursuant to the terms of the armistice, Armenia returned all prisoners of war in its custody to Azerbaijan, however, Azerbaijan did not. Evidence of Azeri authorities torturing the Armenian POWs is widespread. 19 of the Armenian POWs were executed in Azeri custody.