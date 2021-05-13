Artsakhpress

European Parliament to discuss Armenian POWs

The European Parliament’s upcoming May 17-20 plenary session will discuss the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war whom Azerbaijan refuses to repatriate nearly 6 months after the war ended in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The European Parliament’s agenda mentions the item as “Prisoners of war in the aftermath of the most recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

During the May 20 plenary session debates will take place on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law. The debates on POWs will take place the same day. A resolution is proposed for voting.

Pursuant to the terms of the armistice, Armenia returned all prisoners of war in its custody to Azerbaijan, however, Azerbaijan did not.  Evidence of Azeri authorities torturing the Armenian POWs is widespread. 19 of the Armenian POWs were executed in Azeri custody.

 


     

Congressman Frank Pallone urges United States, allies to make Azerbaijan withdraw from Armenia territory

Amid the Azeri incursion into Armenian territory in Syunik province, the United States Congressman Frank...

Azerbaijani military’s illegal presence in territory of Black Lake grossly violates rights of Armenian border residents

The illegal presence of the Azerbaijani military in the territory of the Black Lake and within it grossly...

US Congressman Schiff petitions to Biden administration over incidents in Armenia’s Syunik

Adam Schiff, Chairman of the US House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,...

“Outcomes of Azerbaijan's latest armed aggression against Artsakh are illegal’ – Artsakh MFA issues statement

The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on May 12 on the occasion...

Freedom House urges Azerbaijan to provide all requested information about Armenian POWs to ECHR

Freedom house has called on the Azerbaijani authorities to fully cooperate with the European Court of...

Lavrov: Russia intends to outline concrete steps to resolve issues in Karabakh

At the talks in Baku, the Russian delegation wants to outline the concrete steps to resolve the issues...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

Berdashen community of Martuni region ready accept new settlers

The residents of the Berdashen community of Martuni region returned to the village after the Third Artsakh War.

267 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

267 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Armenian Church celebrates Feast of Ascension of Jesus Christ

The Armenian Church celebrates the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus Christ on the fortieth day following...

Iranian Red Crescent Society provides assistance to Armenian Red Cross Society to support displaced persons

Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Ali Mohammad Motaghi today visited the central...

Residents of the village of Khachmach cultivate land under the enemy's nose

Six families from Shushi, Hadrut, Martuni and Askeran regions have resettled in Khachmach village of...

Artsakh President's Chief of Staff and Armenian benefactor discuss social and educational projects

On 12 May, Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan received benefactor, member of...

The nurses performed feats during the war. Today is their International Day

May 12 is the International Day of Nurses.

Azerbaijan to launch military exercises involving 15000 troops

The Azeri armed forces will hold military exercises from May 16 with the involvement of up to 15000 troops, 300 tanks and other armored equipment, up to 400 various caliber rocket-artillery systems, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and anti-tank weapons, 50 warplanes and drones.

Armenia defense ministry denies media reports on battles in Ishkhanasar, Syunik province

On May 12 early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing “border clarifications”, have...

Red Cross says it keeps visiting Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan...

Armenian soldier fatally wounded in military post

A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot...

Major Lendrush Khachatryan Needs Our Support

Major Lendrush Norayr Khachatryan is one of the devotees who always considered it an honor to serve the...

Deputy chief of General Staff Karen Abrahamyan dismissed

Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the...

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian POWs

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno...

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Construction of new district started in Artsakh
Construction of new district started in Artsakh's Karmir Shuka
Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

Israeli airstrike targets senior Hamas official’s home

Biden expects Israeli-Palestinian conflict to end ‘sooner than later’

At least 1,600 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza strip since beginning of escalation

Over 1,500 rockets fired from Gaza Strip at Israel in three days - army

