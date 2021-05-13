Berdashen community of Martuni region ready accept new settlers

The residents of the Berdashen community of Martuni region returned to the village after the Third Artsakh War.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: They have returned to live and create in their native land.

The deputy head of Berdashen community Karen Harutyunyan told "Artsakhpress".

According to him, before the war the village had 27 settlers who lived in Shushi, Vazgenashen community of Martuni region. The community has more than 50 vacant houses, and if there are new settlers, the people of Berdashen will gladly accept them.

Referring to the daily life of the village, our interlocutor said: "The villagers are mainly engaged in agriculture and cattle breeding. The main problem of the village is the irrigation water. As a part of the state program 4 artesian wells are being drilled. There are 971 cattle, 536 pigs, 370 small cattle and 5886 birds in the village. As a result of the war, 52 head of cattle, 70 small cattle and 40% of the arable land of the village have passed under the control of the enemy. "

The head of the community informed that 188 students attend the village school and 66 children attend the kindergarten.

The club and the municipality are in an emergency situation. An aid station is being built with the financial means of the state budget of Artsakh.

Speaking about the problems of the community, Karen Harutyunyan noted that he considers the issue of water a priority, as it causes serious problems, especially in summer.