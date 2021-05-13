Congressman Frank Pallone urges United States, allies to make Azerbaijan withdraw from Armenia territory

Amid the Azeri incursion into Armenian territory in Syunik province, the United States Congressman Frank Pallone is calling on the American government to use its influence to make the Azeri forces withdraw.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Azerbaijan has now invaded Armenia in clear violation of international law. The U.S. must condemn this attack in unequivocal terms and use its influence with allies to bring about the withdraw of Azeri forces from Armenian territory,” the Congressman tweeted.