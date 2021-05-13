Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Azerbaijani military’s illegal presence in territory of Black Lake grossly violates rights of Armenian border residents

The illegal presence of the Azerbaijani military in the territory of the Black Lake and within it grossly violates rights of the Armenian border residents and confirms the absolute need for a security zone, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said in a statement.

Azerbaijani military’s illegal presence in territory of Black Lake grossly violates rights of Armenian border residents

Azerbaijani military’s illegal presence in territory of Black Lake grossly violates rights of Armenian border residents

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS:  “On May 12 early morning, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia has received alarming complaints from the residents of the border villages of Goris, Sisian and Tegh communities of Syunik province that the Azerbaijani military appeared in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, more specifically in the territory of the Black Lake and in parts located in the direction of the Syunik province civilian communities.

According to the alarms, the Azerbaijani military servicemen were noticed by a shepherd from Verishen village of Goris community from his place where small and large cattle are kept. It was mentioned in the alarms that the shepherd's place is located in the area of the pasture, which is constantly used by the residents, at a depth from the lake to Verishen civilian community, and the lake itself is located in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

According to the alarms, the Azerbaijani military threatened the shepherd of Verishen by showing their weapons.

Besides, both border residents and community bodies have assured the Human Rights Defender that the Black lake has always been in the territory of Armenia with the pastures adjacent to it since the Soviet years. According to residents and community bodies, the Azerbaijani military even emerged from the Black Lake a few kilometers in the direction of civilian communities and deployed in those areas.

Immediately after the alarms, the Defender's Office also conducted a study of media and social media posts. The heads of the communities of the Armenian Armed Forces were immediately contacted.

Today's research by the Human Rights Defender confirms that the areas adjacent to Black Lake are of irreplaceable importance for the vital needs of the residents of the border areas. These areas are used as pastures, as are the drinking water and irrigation resources of the surrounding communities. The water is also used for small and large cattle in the communities. Pastures are also used for livestock, which serves as a source of income for the people; Tegh, Sisian, Goris communities, Khnatsagh, Vaghatur, Khoznavar, Verishen and other villages of those communities.

The Armenian Human Rights Defender resolutely states that these actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces grossly violate rights of Armenia’s border residents, with the aim of intimidating them. The presence of the Azerbaijani military servicemen deprives Armenian citizens of the opportunity to raise livestock and use pastures, the only source of income for their families, and poses a real threat to the access of irrigation and drinking water to the communities, their lives and safety.

In addition, according to confirmation, the Azerbaijani military is stationed in the area from the Black Lake to civilian communities.

The actions described by the Azerbaijani military are an obvious provocations to the population of Armenia. Due to their illegal actions, great tension has arisen in the Armenian society throughout the day, people's mental immunity and peace have been disturbed.

The Human Rights Defender states that this illegal advance should be considered in the context of incidents on the road between communities of Syunik province, throwing stones at an Armenian civilian car oby Azerbaijani armed servicemen, dragging and beating an Armenian shepherd near the village of Aravus, not returning small and large cattle, etc.; these actions should also be viewed in the context of the ongoing policy of hatred and Armenophobia by the Azerbaijani authorities. It undermines the peace process in the region.

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia will send this statement to the international bodies, stating that the described incident once again confirms that a security zone must be established around the Syunik province as a matter of urgency.

The Azerbaijani armed servicemen, their flags and signs should be removed near the villages of the Syunik province and on the roads connecting the communities of the province.

The security zone is an absolute necessity to guarantee rights and peaceful life of border residents of the Republic of Armenia, their physical and mental immunity”, the statement says.


     

Politics

Azerbaijani military’s illegal presence in territory of Black Lake grossly violates rights of Armenian border residents

The illegal presence of the Azerbaijani military in the territory of the Black Lake and within it grossly violates rights of the Armenian border residents and confirms the absolute need for a security zone, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said in a statement.

All news from section

US Congressman Schiff petitions to Biden administration over incidents in Armenia’s Syunik

Adam Schiff, Chairman of the US House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,...

“Outcomes of Azerbaijan's latest armed aggression against Artsakh are illegal’ – Artsakh MFA issues statement

The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on May 12 on the occasion...

Freedom House urges Azerbaijan to provide all requested information about Armenian POWs to ECHR

Freedom house has called on the Azerbaijani authorities to fully cooperate with the European Court of...

Lavrov: Russia intends to outline concrete steps to resolve issues in Karabakh

At the talks in Baku, the Russian delegation wants to outline the concrete steps to resolve the issues...

Russian FM says OSCE Minsk Group remains demanded

The OSCE Minsk Group still remains demanded firstly in terms of promoting the cooperation on solving...

''Independent Artsakh already exists''-Artak Beglaryan responds to Aliyev's statements

The Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President Artak Beglaryan, responding to the statement of...

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

Society

Iranian Red Crescent Society provides assistance to Armenian Red Cross Society to support displaced persons

Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Ali Mohammad Motaghi today visited the central headquarters of the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) where he was received by Secretary General of the ARCS Anna Yeghiazaryan, news.am reported, citing the ARCS press service.

All news from section

Residents of the village of Khachmach cultivate land under the enemy's nose

Six families from Shushi, Hadrut, Martuni and Askeran regions have resettled in Khachmach village of...

Artsakh President's Chief of Staff and Armenian benefactor discuss social and educational projects

On 12 May, Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan received benefactor, member of...

The nurses performed feats during the war. Today is their International Day

May 12 is the International Day of Nurses.

2022 Aurora Prize nominations are open

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the opening of the nomination period for the 2022 Aurora...

Artsakh reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

10 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24...

The community of Ashan ready to accept new settlers

The community of Ashan (the region of Martuni) is ready to accept 20 new settlers.

Military

Azerbaijan to launch military exercises involving 15000 troops

The Azeri armed forces will hold military exercises from May 16 with the involvement of up to 15000 troops, 300 tanks and other armored equipment, up to 400 various caliber rocket-artillery systems, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and anti-tank weapons, 50 warplanes and drones.

All news from section

Armenia defense ministry denies media reports on battles in Ishkhanasar, Syunik province

On May 12 early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing “border clarifications”, have...

Red Cross says it keeps visiting Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan...

Armenian soldier fatally wounded in military post

A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot...

Major Lendrush Khachatryan Needs Our Support

Major Lendrush Norayr Khachatryan is one of the devotees who always considered it an honor to serve the...

Deputy chief of General Staff Karen Abrahamyan dismissed

Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the...

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian POWs

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno...

Over 1,500 rockets fired from Gaza Strip at Israel in three days - army
Azerbaijani military’s illegal presence in territory of Black Lake grossly violates rights of Armenian border residents
UN Security Council may meet on Palestinian-Israeli confrontation on May 14
US Congressman Schiff petitions to Biden administration over incidents in Armenia’s Syunik
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation in Jerusalem over Phone
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Construction of new district started in Artsakh
Construction of new district started in Artsakh's Karmir Shuka
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

All news from section

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

All news from section

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

All news from section

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

UN Security Council may meet on Palestinian-Israeli confrontation on May 14

All news from section

Over 1,500 rockets fired from Gaza Strip at Israel in three days - army

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation in Jerusalem over Phone

Over 1,000 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza since start of escalation

Most Read

month

week

day

Search