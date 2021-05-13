Tunisia, Norway, and China have submitted a request to hold an open meeting of the UN Security Council in the near future to discuss the escalation of tensions in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a source in the Security Council told TASS.
UN Security Council may meet on Palestinian-Israeli confrontation on May 14
An exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip followed an outburst of unrest near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. More than 700 people have been hurt in riots in recent days. Clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948.