Adam Schiff, Chairman of the US House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, has addressed the administration of President Joe Biden in connection with the Azerbaijani military forces’ incursion Wednesday in Syunik Province of Armenia.

May 13, 2021, 09:37 US Congressman Schiff petitions to Biden administration over incidents in Armenia’s Syunik

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I am deeply concerned by recent reports that Azerbaijani troops have reportedly crossed into Armenian territory. If true, this is yet another dangerous and provocative action that could lead to further loss of life. It is past time for the United States to recognize that our policies have emboldened Azeri President Ilham Aliyev to escalate militarily, risking another war,” Schiff wrote on Facebook in this regard.

“I have been in communication with the Biden administration and urged them to engage more deeply through the Minsk Group, now more important than ever. According to reports, Azerbaijan is taking these actions just days after the State Department issued an unjustified waiver of restrictions under Section 907 against direct aid to Azerbaijan. We should not be providing military funding to a nation that habitually engages in human rights violations and violates the sovereignty of its neighbors,” added the US congressman.