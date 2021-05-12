Artsakhpress

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation in Jerusalem over Phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Jerusalem and the general environment in the zone of the Arab-Israeli conflict in a phone conversation on Wednesday, according to TASS, the NTV channel reported, citing the administration of the Turkish leader.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The Turkish president pointed out that a "similar stance by Turkey and Russia on the issue [of the status] of Jerusalem is an important message" in the context of resolving this issue. He noted the importance of statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding settling the Jerusalem problem based on UN decisions and the two-state solution.

Erdogan pointed out the necessity of immediately engaging the UN Security Council in the situation between Israel and the Palestinians. In his opinion, the UN "should demonstrate hardline and decisive position in order for Israel to stop attacking" the Gaza Strip.

He separately noted that "it is necessary to hammer out the issue of sending international peacekeepers to the region in order to protect the Palestinians" and expressed confidence that "Turkey and Russia will display close cooperation on these issues at the UN."


     

“Outcomes of Azerbaijan's latest armed aggression against Artsakh are illegal’ – Artsakh MFA issues statement

The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on May 12 on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the trilateral, termless agreement on a complete ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the press service of the MFA stated.

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Iranian Red Crescent Society provides assistance to Armenian Red Cross Society to support displaced persons

Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Ali Mohammad Motaghi today visited the central headquarters of the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) where he was received by Secretary General of the ARCS Anna Yeghiazaryan, news.am reported, citing the ARCS press service.

Azerbaijan to launch military exercises involving 15000 troops

The Azeri armed forces will hold military exercises from May 16 with the involvement of up to 15000 troops, 300 tanks and other armored equipment, up to 400 various caliber rocket-artillery systems, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and anti-tank weapons, 50 warplanes and drones.

