Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Ali Mohammad Motaghi today visited the central headquarters of the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) where he was received by Secretary General of the ARCS Anna Yeghiazaryan, news.am reported, citing the ARCS press service.

May 12, 2021, 16:50 Iranian Red Crescent Society provides assistance to Armenian Red Cross Society to support displaced persons

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Iranian Red Crescent Society has provided humanitarian aid to the Armenian Red Cross Society to support those who were displaced after escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, including 1,600 blankets, 400 kitchen accessories and nearly 15,000 pieces of medical accessories, which will be transferred to the National Traumatology Center.

“Armenia is thankful to the partnering government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the cooperation and to the Iranian Red Crescent Society for its support,” Mrs. Anna Yeghiazaryan said as she greeted the guests.

Recalling the friendly relations between Iran and Armenia and the cooperation in difficult situations that the two countries have faced, Deputy Ambassador Motaghi expressed his sympathy for those affected by the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh, highly appreciated the efforts of the Armenian Red Cross Society to provide assistance to the nearly hundreds of thousands of displaced persons and wished success in helping those affected by the escalation.

Touching upon the continuation of the two countries’ cooperation during the difficult situation last year, Motaghi voiced hope that the friendly cooperation between the Iranian Red Crescent Society and the Armenian Red Cross Society will continue to expand.