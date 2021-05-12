Six families from Shushi, Hadrut, Martuni and Askeran regions have resettled in Khachmach village of the Askeran region.

May 12, 2021, 16:05 Residents of the village of Khachmach cultivate land under the enemy's nose

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of Khachmach village Mkhitar Ghahriyan told ‘’Artsakhpress’’, noting that as a result of the war, the village’s celebration hall and one residential house had been completely destroyed.

According to him, there is no vacant house in the village at the moment. After the war, all the villagers have returned. Although the enemy is very close to the village, the inhabitants continue plowing and sowing.

Every day, the villagers see the column of Azeris moving from the Red Market to Shushi. According to the head of the village, the enemy, seeing the villagers, always shows contemptuous, impudent and insulting behavior. Speaking about the problems of the village, our interlocutor noted that the water supply is a priority problem of the village. The villagers get water supply 3-4 hours a day, and in hot summer weather- every three days for half an hour. The second major problem is street lighting, which is most needed in the post-war period.