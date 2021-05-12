Artsakh President's Chief of Staff and Armenian benefactor discuss social and educational projects

On 12 May, Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan received benefactor, member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Educational Institution Alec Baghdasaryan, the Staff of the President of Artsakh stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artak Beglaryan expressed gratitude to the benefactor for his active and consistent participation in the development of Artsakh and expressed certainty that Artsakh will continue to develop in the post-war period.

They discussed several projects to be carried out in the education and social work sectors and the opportunities for support of the Armenian Educational Institution.