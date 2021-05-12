Artsakh President's Chief of Staff and Armenian benefactor discuss social and educational projects

On 12 May, Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan received benefactor, member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Educational Institution Alec Baghdasaryan, the Staff of the President of Artsakh stated.
On 12 May, Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan received benefactor, member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Educational Institution Alec Baghdasaryan, the Staff of the President of Artsakh stated.
The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on May 12 on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the trilateral, termless agreement on a complete ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the press service of the MFA stated.
Freedom house has called on the Azerbaijani authorities to fully cooperate with the European Court of...
At the talks in Baku, the Russian delegation wants to outline the concrete steps to resolve the issues...
The OSCE Minsk Group still remains demanded firstly in terms of promoting the cooperation on solving...
The Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President Artak Beglaryan, responding to the statement of...
The official visit of an Armenian parliamentary delegation, led by speaker Ararat Mirzoyan of the National...
We have information that the Azerbaijanis are barbarically destroying the historical and cultural monuments,...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...
It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...
On 12 May, Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan received benefactor, member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Educational Institution Alec Baghdasaryan, the Staff of the President of Artsakh stated.
May 12 is the International Day of Nurses.
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the opening of the nomination period for the 2022 Aurora...
10 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24...
The community of Ashan (the region of Martuni) is ready to accept 20 new settlers.
As of Tuesday morning, 243 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...
As a part of “Ari” program, 12 new private houses have been put into operation in Aghavno community...
The Azeri armed forces will hold military exercises from May 16 with the involvement of up to 15000 troops, 300 tanks and other armored equipment, up to 400 various caliber rocket-artillery systems, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and anti-tank weapons, 50 warplanes and drones.
On May 12 early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing “border clarifications”, have...
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan...
A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot...
Major Lendrush Norayr Khachatryan is one of the devotees who always considered it an honor to serve the...
Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the...
Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
month
week
day