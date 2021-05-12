May 12 is the International Day of Nurses.

May 12, 2021, 15:00 The nurses performed feats during the war. Today is their International Day

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The "Artsakhpress" correspondent had an interview with the nurses of the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the head nurse of the hospital Arina Abrahamyan emphasized the role of nurses in peaceful and war situations.

During the conversation, she mostly referred to the work done by the healthcare workers during the Third Artsakh War.

“The situation was difficult; the days were painful and unbearable. I call those wearing white coats angels because they saved many lives day and night. We all fought to save the soldiers lives, to prevent them for becoming disabled. We are grateful to our colleagues from the Diaspora, the Motherland, as well as to the student volunteers who worked with us without rest.

The role of ambulance drivers and crew is also great in saving lives. I should mention that today's generation has a rather strong spirit," she said.

On the occasion of the holiday the nurses of the "Republican Medical Center" CJSC were awarded with diplomas.