On May 12 early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing “border clarifications”, have tried to carry out some works in one of the border sections of Armenia’s Syunik province, the defense ministry of Armenia reports.

May 12, 2021, 13:35 Armenia defense ministry denies media reports on battles in Ishkhanasar, Syunik province

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "After the measures taken by the Armenian subdivisions, the Azerbaijani military stopped that work. At the moment, negotiations are underway to smooth the situation on the ground.

The information being disseminated in the press about the ‘ongoing battles in the direction of Ishkhanasar does not correspond to reality," the MOD statement said.