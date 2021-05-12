Armenia defense ministry denies media reports on battles in Ishkhanasar, Syunik province

On May 12 early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing “border clarifications”, have tried to carry out some works in one of the border sections of Armenia’s Syunik province, the defense ministry of Armenia reports.
The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on May 12 on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the trilateral, termless agreement on a complete ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the press service of the MFA stated.
Freedom house has called on the Azerbaijani authorities to fully cooperate with the European Court of...
At the talks in Baku, the Russian delegation wants to outline the concrete steps to resolve the issues...
The OSCE Minsk Group still remains demanded firstly in terms of promoting the cooperation on solving...
The Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President Artak Beglaryan, responding to the statement of...
The official visit of an Armenian parliamentary delegation, led by speaker Ararat Mirzoyan of the National...
We have information that the Azerbaijanis are barbarically destroying the historical and cultural monuments,...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...
It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the opening of the nomination period for the 2022 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity and called for putting forward inspiring humanitarians from across the globe. The announcement was made during a special event at the Matenadaran, where the names of 2021 Aurora Humanitarians were also revealed in accordance with the tradition, the IDeA Foundation stated.
10 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24...
The community of Ashan (the region of Martuni) is ready to accept 20 new settlers.
As of Tuesday morning, 243 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...
As a part of “Ari” program, 12 new private houses have been put into operation in Aghavno community...
With the support of the Armenian Educational Foundation, the school construction program has been resumed...
On the occasion of May 9, the children of Artsakh presented their handicrafts at Stepanakert's Central...
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan...
A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot...
Major Lendrush Norayr Khachatryan is one of the devotees who always considered it an honor to serve the...
Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the...
Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno...
The sapper groups of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
