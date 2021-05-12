Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

2022 Aurora Prize nominations are open

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the opening of the nomination period for the 2022 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity and called for putting forward inspiring humanitarians from across the globe. The announcement was made during a special event at the Matenadaran, where the names of 2021 Aurora Humanitarians were also revealed in accordance with the tradition, the IDeA Foundation stated.

2022 Aurora Prize nominations are open

2022 Aurora Prize nominations are open

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity is a global humanitarian award, whose mission is to recognize and support those who risk their own lives, health or freedom to save the lives, health or freedom of others suffering as a result of violent conflict, atrocity crimes or other major human rights violations. On behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, an Aurora Prize Laureate receives a US $1,000,000 award and a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving by supporting the organizations that help people in need. “Being named the 2020 Aurora Prize Laureates has helped us immensely – it added value to our efforts and opened so many doors for us to further increase our impact. In our line of work, support means so much. That is why we encourage everyone, wherever they may live, to nominate the people who inspire them for this award. You never know, it might just be the help your hero or heroine needs right now,” said Ilwad Elman who leads the Elman Peace and Human Rights Centre in Somalia together with her mother Fartuun Adan. Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman became the Aurora Prize Laureates in 2020, after being chosen among other 585 unique candidates nominated for the Prize.

Until October 31, 2021, any person can submit a nomination for candidates they believe have overcome great personal challenges to help others. Each nomination is reviewed by a panel of professionals and experts in the humanitarian field. The Aurora Humanitarians and the Prize Laureate are then chosen from the shortlisted nominees by the Aurora Prize Selection Committee comprised of Noble Prize Laureates, former high officials and global human rights activists. A more detailed description of the Aurora Prize criteria and selection process is available here.

The 2022 Aurora Humanitarians (Finalists) will be announced on April 24, 2022.

Top photo: A rescue operation by Aquarius in 2018. © Laurin Schmid / SOS MEDITERRANEE

* * *

About the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is a foundation that seeks to address on-the-ground humanitarian challenges around the world with the focus on helping the most destitute. Its mission is rooted in the Armenian history as the Initiative was founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors and strives to transform this experience into a global movement.

All Aurora’s activities are based on the universal concept of Gratitude in Action. It implies that countless people around the world who have received aid in time of crisis can best express their gratitude by offering similar assistance to someone else. By involving Aurora supporters around the world, this will become a global endeavor that will snowball to expand the circle of saviors and most importantly – the number of those saved.

Addressing urgent humanitarian challenges, the Initiative provides a second chance to those who need it the most. True to its vision – “We believe that even in the darkest times, a brighter future is in the hands of those who are committed to giving others help and hope” – Aurora welcomes all who embrace this philosophy.
This eight-year commitment (2015 to 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide 1915-1923) aims to promote action-based philanthropy focused on tangible results. This is achieved through the Initiative’s various programs: Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, Aurora for Artsakh, #AraratChallenge movement, Aurora Dialogues, Aurora Grants, Aurora Community, Aurora Index, and the 100 LIVES Initiative.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is the vision of philanthropists Vartan Gregorian (1934-2021), Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan who have been joined by thousands of supporters and partners. Aurora’s Chair, Dr. Tom Catena, draws on his experience as a surgeon, veteran, humanitarian and the 2017 Aurora Prize laureate to spread the message of Gratitude in Action to a global audience.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is represented by three organizations – the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Foundation, Inc. (New York, USA), the 100 Lives Foundation (Geneva, Switzerland) and the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Charitable Foundation (Yerevan, Armenia).

About the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity

The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity is a global humanitarian award. Its mission is to recognize and support those who risk their own lives, health or freedom to save the lives, health or freedom of others suffering as a result of violent conflict, atrocity crimes or other major human rights violations. The Aurora Prize Laureate is selected based on the nominee’s demonstration of courage, commitment and impact.

On behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, an Aurora Prize Laureate is honored each year between 2015 and 2023 (in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide 1915-1923) with a US $1,000,000 award, which gives the Laureate a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving and to support the organizations that have inspired their humanitarian action.

The Aurora Prize Selection Committee is comprised of Nobel Laureates Shirin Ebadi and Leymah Gbowee; former president of Ireland Mary Robinson; human rights activist Hina Jilani; former president of Mexico Ernesto Zedillo; Médecins Sans Frontières Co-founder and former foreign minister of France Bernard Kouchner; former CEO of Unilever and Co-founder and Chair of IMAGINE Paul Polman; human rights activist and Co-founder of The Sentry John Prendergast and President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York Vartan Gregorian (1934 - 2021). The Committee is chaired by the Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London Lord Ara Darzi.

World famous peace and human rights activist Benjamin Ferencz and Academy Award-winning actor and humanitarian George Clooney are the Committee’s Honorary Co-Chairs, and its honorary members include two-time President of Costa Rica and Nobel Laureate Oscar Arias; Artistic and General Director of Mariinsky Theatre and Principal Conductor of the Munich Philharmoniker Valery Gergiev and former foreign minister of Australia and President Emeritus of the International Crisis Group Gareth Evans.

We honor the memory of Elie Wiesel (1928-2016), inaugural Selection Committee Co-Chair, President of the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity; Nobel Laureate.

 


     

Politics

“Outcomes of Azerbaijan's latest armed aggression against Artsakh are illegal’ – Artsakh MFA issues statement

The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on May 12 on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the trilateral, termless agreement on a complete ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the press service of the MFA stated.

All news from section

Freedom House urges Azerbaijan to provide all requested information about Armenian POWs to ECHR

Freedom house has called on the Azerbaijani authorities to fully cooperate with the European Court of...

Lavrov: Russia intends to outline concrete steps to resolve issues in Karabakh

At the talks in Baku, the Russian delegation wants to outline the concrete steps to resolve the issues...

Russian FM says OSCE Minsk Group remains demanded

The OSCE Minsk Group still remains demanded firstly in terms of promoting the cooperation on solving...

''Independent Artsakh already exists''-Artak Beglaryan responds to Aliyev's statements

The Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President Artak Beglaryan, responding to the statement of...

Armenia parliament speaker heading for Lithuania on official visit

The official visit of an Armenian parliamentary delegation, led by speaker Ararat Mirzoyan of the National...

Azerbaijanis using Armenian gravestones to build roads. Artsakh Foreign Minister

We have information that the Azerbaijanis are barbarically destroying the historical and cultural monuments,...

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

Society

2022 Aurora Prize nominations are open

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the opening of the nomination period for the 2022 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity and called for putting forward inspiring humanitarians from across the globe. The announcement was made during a special event at the Matenadaran, where the names of 2021 Aurora Humanitarians were also revealed in accordance with the tradition, the IDeA Foundation stated.

All news from section

Artsakh reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

10 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24...

The community of Ashan ready to accept new settlers

The community of Ashan (the region of Martuni) is ready to accept 20 new settlers.

243 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Tuesday morning, 243 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

12 new private houses put into operation in Aghavno community,Kashatagh region

As a part of “Ari” program, 12 new private houses have been put into operation in Aghavno community...

Armenian Educational Foundation resumes the school building program in Artsakh

With the support of the Armenian Educational Foundation, the school construction program has been resumed...

300 Artsakh children took part in an open-air creative event in Stepanakert

On the occasion of May 9, the children of Artsakh presented their handicrafts at Stepanakert's Central...

Military

Red Cross says it keeps visiting Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan and is helping them maintain contact with their families, the ICRC in Armenia said in a statement on Tuesday.

All news from section

Armenian soldier fatally wounded in military post

A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot...

Major Lendrush Khachatryan Needs Our Support

Major Lendrush Norayr Khachatryan is one of the devotees who always considered it an honor to serve the...

Deputy chief of General Staff Karen Abrahamyan dismissed

Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the...

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian POWs

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno...

Russian sappers clearing farmland on outskirts of Artsakh’s Vardadzor village

The sapper groups of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue...

Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise

Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s...

2022 Aurora Prize nominations are open
Artsakh reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
“Outcomes of Azerbaijan's latest armed aggression against Artsakh are illegal’ – Artsakh MFA issues statement
Freedom House urges Azerbaijan to provide all requested information about Armenian POWs to ECHR
Death toll in Israel’s strikes on Gaza rises to 35
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Construction of new district started in Artsakh
Construction of new district started in Artsakh's Karmir Shuka
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

All news from section

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

All news from section

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

All news from section

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

Death toll in Israel’s strikes on Gaza rises to 35

All news from section

Russia records 8,115 new daily coronavirus cases

Israeli army calls on 5,000 reservists due to situation around Gaza Strip

European Union urges immediate stop to escalation between Israel and Palestine

Most Read

month

week

day

Search