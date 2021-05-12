Artsakhpress

Freedom House urges Azerbaijan to provide all requested information about Armenian POWs to ECHR

Freedom house has called on the Azerbaijani authorities to fully cooperate with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and provide all requested information about the Armenian prisoners of war.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS:  “We are deeply concerned by the reports of dehumanizing treatment and abuse, including torture, of Armenians captured and detained by Azerbaijan after the recent armed conflict,” said Marc Behrendt, director of Europe and Eurasia programs at Freedom House. “We urge the Azerbaijani authorities to fully cooperate with the efforts of the European Court of Human Rights to investigate the validity of reports of dehumanizing treatment of Armenian detainees regardless of their status and ensure those still in custody are provided with all protections required under international human rights and humanitarian law, including freedom from torture and inhuman treatment, and that details of their repatriation are provided. As a signatory of the European Convention on Human Rights, Azerbaijan is obligated to fully cooperate with the court and provide all requested information to facilitate a transparent investigation of these serious issues.” 

Armenian detainees have faced abuse and humiliation while in Azerbaijani custody, according to social media accounts that were preliminarily verified by Human Rights Watch (HRW) in March.

The Armenian government appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) over the fate of scores of detainees believed to be in Azerbaijan. In early March, the ECtHR maintained its interim measures—which are meant to protect individuals from further bodily harm while the case is ongoing—for 188 people. The ECtHR also called on the Azerbaijani government to provide more information on the medical status of the detainees, the conditions of their detention, and the details of their planned repatriation.

Azerbaijan is rated Not Free in Freedom in the World 2021, Not Free in Freedom on the Net 2020, and is categorized as a Consolidated Authoritarian Regime in Nations in Transit 2021


     

“Outcomes of Azerbaijan's latest armed aggression against Artsakh are illegal’ – Artsakh MFA issues statement

The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on May 12 on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the trilateral, termless agreement on a complete ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the press service of the MFA stated.

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

2022 Aurora Prize nominations are open

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the opening of the nomination period for the 2022 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity and called for putting forward inspiring humanitarians from across the globe. The announcement was made during a special event at the Matenadaran, where the names of 2021 Aurora Humanitarians were also revealed in accordance with the tradition, the IDeA Foundation stated.

Red Cross says it keeps visiting Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan and is helping them maintain contact with their families, the ICRC in Armenia said in a statement on Tuesday.

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Death toll in Israel’s strikes on Gaza rises to 35

