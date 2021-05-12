Artsakhpress

International

Death toll in Israel’s strikes on Gaza rises to 35

The number of people killed by Israeli missile strikes in the Gaza Strip since Monday has risen to 35, TASS reports citing the Al Mamlaka TV channel.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the coastal enclave’s health ministry, Israeli strikes killed three Palestinians on Wednesday night. Earlier, 15 people were killed on Tuesday. The overall death toll since Monday stands at 35, including one woman and 12 children.

The number of injured Gaza residents has reached 233.

Israeli missiles struck the coastal enclave in response to rocket launches by Palestinian radicals. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of the radical Hamas movement that controls the Gaza Strip) said it had launched over 200 rockets at Israel’s Tel Aviv and Beersheba late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday. Five Israelis are said to have been killed.

An exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip followed an outburst of unrest near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. More than 700 people have been hurt in riots in recent days. Clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948. The houses allocated by Jordan as the custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem are located some 500 meters from Al-Aqsa.


     

Politics

Lavrov: Russia intends to outline concrete steps to resolve issues in Karabakh

At the talks in Baku, the Russian delegation wants to outline the concrete steps to resolve the issues existing in Karabakh [(Artsakh)]. The statement came from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday, news.am informs, citing TASS.

Russian FM says OSCE Minsk Group remains demanded

The OSCE Minsk Group still remains demanded firstly in terms of promoting the cooperation on solving...

''Independent Artsakh already exists''-Artak Beglaryan responds to Aliyev's statements

The Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President Artak Beglaryan, responding to the statement of...

Armenia parliament speaker heading for Lithuania on official visit

The official visit of an Armenian parliamentary delegation, led by speaker Ararat Mirzoyan of the National...

Azerbaijanis using Armenian gravestones to build roads. Artsakh Foreign Minister

We have information that the Azerbaijanis are barbarically destroying the historical and cultural monuments,...

Artsakh President: We will continue fight to return Shushi

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by ex-Presidents of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan...

Artsakh MFA: To achieve new victories, one must always remember and value historical victories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh issued a statement on the occasion of May 9.

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

Society

The community of Ashan ready to accept new settlers

The community of Ashan (the region of Martuni) is ready to accept 20 new settlers.

243 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Tuesday morning, 243 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

12 new private houses put into operation in Aghavno community,Kashatagh region

As a part of “Ari” program, 12 new private houses have been put into operation in Aghavno community...

Armenian Educational Foundation resumes the school building program in Artsakh

With the support of the Armenian Educational Foundation, the school construction program has been resumed...

300 Artsakh children took part in an open-air creative event in Stepanakert

On the occasion of May 9, the children of Artsakh presented their handicrafts at Stepanakert's Central...

3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

13 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24...

Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan is posthumously awarded title of National Hero of Armenia

resident of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on posthumously awarding Major-General, Hero of...

Military

Red Cross says it keeps visiting Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan and is helping them maintain contact with their families, the ICRC in Armenia said in a statement on Tuesday.

Armenian soldier fatally wounded in military post

A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot...

Major Lendrush Khachatryan Needs Our Support

Major Lendrush Norayr Khachatryan is one of the devotees who always considered it an honor to serve the...

Deputy chief of General Staff Karen Abrahamyan dismissed

Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the...

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian POWs

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno...

Russian sappers clearing farmland on outskirts of Artsakh’s Vardadzor village

The sapper groups of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue...

Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise

Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s...

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Construction of new district started in Artsakh
Construction of new district started in Artsakh's Karmir Shuka
Videos

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

Russia records 8,115 new daily coronavirus cases

Israeli army calls on 5,000 reservists due to situation around Gaza Strip

European Union urges immediate stop to escalation between Israel and Palestine

