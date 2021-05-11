At the talks in Baku, the Russian delegation wants to outline the concrete steps to resolve the issues existing in Karabakh [(Artsakh)]. The statement came from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday, news.am informs, citing TASS.

May 11, 2021, 17:16 Lavrov: Russia intends to outline concrete steps to resolve issues in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: We aim to fully implement in good faith all the agreements on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Lavrov said. "Yesterday during the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev we discussed the current issues in great detail. I hope that today we will be able to outline concrete steps to solve the emerging issues. Naturally, the situation is not easy; it has not been resolved for many years."

Bayramov, for his part, confirmed that the parties have accumulated a large number of issues, taking into account the broad agenda, including the implementation of the decisions by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia regarding Karabakh.

Russia expects to see the first results of the activities of the trilateral working group to establish transport and economic ties in Nagorno-Karabakh in the near future. "We appreciate the work of the trilateral group of deputy prime ministers of the three countries, which—I will not go ahead and not give assessments—is working very effectively. We have all the grounds to believe that we will get the first results of this work in the near future," Lavrov said.