The Israel Defense Forces call on 5,000 reserve servicemen due to the sharp aggravation of the situation around the Gaza Strip, news.am informs, citing the Israeli Defense Ministry.

May 11, 2021, 17:02 Israeli army calls on 5,000 reservists due to situation around Gaza Strip

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Defense Minister Benny Gantz has authorized the mobilization of 5,000 servicemen from the reserve of various units. The call for reservists will allow to intensify operational activities.

Since Monday, mass rocket attacks on Israeli cities by radicals from the Gaza Strip have not stopped, who have already fired more than 250 shells at the Jewish state on Mintensifying according to Israeli media estimates. The Army has previously reported 200 missiles, most of which have been intercepted. Dozens of people were injured in the shelling in Israel, Israeli state radio Kan reported.

Radicals are firing rockets at the large cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod, in the area south of Tel Aviv, echoes of shells are heard.