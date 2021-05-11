Red Cross says it keeps visiting Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan and is helping them maintain contact with their families, the ICRC in Armenia said in a statement on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We keep visiting the people detained in relation to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, whose detention has been officially confirmed to us. We help their families to maintain contact with their loved ones usually through Red Cross messages, verbal messages and also phone calls and pre-recorded videos,” the ICRC said.