''Independent Artsakh already exists''-Artak Beglaryan responds to Aliyev's statements

The Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President Artak Beglaryan, responding to the statement of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev that an independent Karabakh cannot exist in the territory of Azerbaijan tweeted that Independent Karabakh already exists.
STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artak Beglaryan wrote:
''#Aliyev saying that "in territory of #Azerbaijan independent #Karabakh cannot exist," forgets that:
- #Artsakh isn't Azerbaijani territory;
- Independent Karabakh already exists;
- The discussion should be only over intl recognition of the reality & our rights in homeland.