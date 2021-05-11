The community of Ashan ready to accept new settlers

The community of Ashan (the region of Martuni) is ready to accept 20 new settlers.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of Ashan community, Armen Balasanyan told “Artsakhpress”.

Armen Balasanyan noted that after the war, 5 families from Shushi, Hadrut and the community of Vazgenashen, Martuni region had settled in Ashan.

The population of the village is mainly engaged in agriculture and cattle breeding.

According to Balasanyan, the village has an aid station, a celebration hall, a community hall, a school with 73 students and a kindergarten with 26 children. The community gets round-the clock water supply; gas, electricity and internet are available in Ashan. Balasanyan said that the village kindergarten has recently been rebuilt with the financial support of the state budget of the Artsakh Republic and the benefactors, but at the moment there is a shortage of 200,000 drams to be provided to the workers.

"During the war, our fellow villagers living abroad transferred money to ease the villagers' worries. As the money has not been used yet, according to the decision of the Council of Elders, it is planned to open a fund, to put in order the graves of the victims of all the Artsakh wars, as well as to repair the monument built in memory of the fallen heroes and to build a memorial fountain. At the moment, there are some problems with documents, so at the suggestion of the villagers, the money will be fully transferred to the family of our fellow villager Major Lendrush Norayr Khachatryan to cover the costs of thetreatment. I would like to express my gratitude to all the compassionate people for contributiing in the treatment of our devoted compatriot.