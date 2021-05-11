243 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Tuesday morning, 243 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 219,596 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: 475 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 205,675.

The death toll has risen to 4256. 7 death cases have been registered in the past one day.

Four more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,045 now.