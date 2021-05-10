12 new private houses put into operation in Aghavno community,Kashatagh region

As a part of “Ari” program, 12 new private houses have been put into operation in Aghavno community of Kashatagh region.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Aghavno community, Andranik Chavushyan, told “Artsakhpress”, explaining that the houses were provided to the residents who had previously submitted an application to the community administration.

"We have resettlers. Most of them are from Kashatagh region, and one family is from Hadrut. Only forty percent of the villagers have returned after the war, which is very sad. If our fellow villagers do not return and rebuild the village of Aghavno by the end of May, we will provide those houses to our other compatriots who need them," said the head of the community.