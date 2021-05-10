Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev held phone talks

Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev have held phone talks, the Kremlin’s press service informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “During the phone talks, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated each other on the occasion of the 76thanniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

They stated that both countries sacredly respect the freedom fighters and are deeply grateful to the veterans who displayed extraordinary heroism and dedication. During the meeting, an agreement was reached for further contacts at different levels,” the press release reads, in particular.