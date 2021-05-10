Armenian Educational Foundation resumes the school building program in Artsakh

With the support of the Armenian Educational Foundation, the school construction program has been resumed in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the Armenian branch of the Armenian Educational Foundation, Armine Haroyan told “Artsakhpress”.

Armine Haroyan noted that their organization has been operating in Artsakh since 2000. "To date, we have built 201 schools in Armenia, Artsakh and Javakhk; 59 we have built only in Artsakh. Unfortunately, after the Third Artsakh War, 31 schools have remained under the control of Azerbaijan.

In Artsakh, we assisted the opening of about 10" Armath"engineering laboratories, but only five of them have remained in the territories controlled by us," she added.

Armine Haroyan said that everything is being done to keep the level of education high in Artsakh.