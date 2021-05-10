We have information that the Azerbaijanis are barbarically destroying the historical and cultural monuments, cemeteries and gravestones of Artsakh.

May 10, 2021, 13:19 Azerbaijanis using Armenian gravestones to build roads. Artsakh Foreign Minister

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Davit Babayan, told “Artsakhpress”.

The Foreign Minister noted that the Azerbaijanis use gravestones as a building material, especially for the construction of various roads by them.

"This is another manifestation of cultural genocide; barbarism with a political purpose. They are not only completely destroying the Armenian trace, but they are also using it for economic purposes. By building such infrastructures, the Azerbaijanis make it much more difficult to restore it in the future. This is a gross violation of international and moral norms," said Davit Babyan, in particular.

To the question of which roads the gravestones are used for, the Foreign Minister answered that different sources provide different data, in particular, it is circulated that they are widely used for the construction of the Hadrut-Shushi road.

"There are data that show how the Azerbaijanis are demolishing the cemeteries in Hadrut. This information makes it necessary for the international community to carry out monitoring missions and get acquainted with the reality on the spot. It must be implemented by various governmental structures. We have sent numerous letters to various international organizations regarding the Armenian cultural genocide committed by Azerbaijan, as well as we have made statements. Some progress has been made.

Unfortunately, this process is a time-consuming and labor-intensive process for the international structures to function fully," the Foreign Minister concluded.