The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, has called for a considerable expansion of the powers of the European Parliament, endowing it with the right of legislative initiative, as well as the power to elect the President of the European Commission, news.am informs, citing TASS.

May 10, 2021, 12:17 Sassoli calls for endowing European Parliament with right of legislative initiative

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The European Parliament should be able to make proposals to the EU Council and the European Commission, and not just accept their proposals. It will significantly weaken our democracy,” he said at Sunday’s opening of a conference in Strasbourg, France, on the future of Europe.