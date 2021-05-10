Israel attacks Hamas “Terrorist Targets” with tanks in retaliation for Gaza rockets

The Israeli Army has reported a tank attack on Hamas “terrorist targets” in retaliation for rocket fire from Gaza.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: As reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) through its Twitter account, “Hamas’s goal is to attack Israeli civilians. Ours is to fight terrorism,” Newswep.com reports.

Thus, “in response to the incendiary balloons and the four rockets fired from Gaza into Israel” on Sunday, “IDF tanks have hit Hamas terror targets in Gaza.”

A few hours earlier, the Israeli Army had denounced that “terrorists in Gaza” had just launched two rockets at Israel, although they have exploded inside Gaza, “endangering Palestinian civilians.”

As they have indicated, on the other hand, previously two other rockets had been launched from Gaza towards the city of Ashkelon, where “the air defense system, the Iron Dome, has intercepted one of them.” The second of these has hit an uninhabited open field.