300 Artsakh children took part in an open-air creative event in Stepanakert

On the occasion of May 9, the children of Artsakh presented their handicrafts at Stepanakert's Central Park after Stepan Shahumyan and took part in an open-air creative event ‘'Naghash''.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with ''Artsakhpress'', the coordinator of the event Lusine Gasparyan mentioned that through the event they created a platform for children to take them to the beautiful world of art.

A total of about 300 children from Stepanakert, regional centers, rural areas took part in the event.