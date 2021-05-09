Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by ex-Presidents of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, as well as a group of high-ranking officials, visited the Stepanakert Memorial to honor the memory of the Armenian soldiers who died for the freedom of the Motherland.

May 9, 2021, 13:13 Artsakh President: We will continue fight to return Shushi

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We remember and bow our heads before the memory of all the fallen heroes who achieved victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh War of Liberation, opening a new page in the centuries-old history of Armenia. A story full of ups and downs, hard trials and defeats, achievements and successes," Harutyunyan noted.