Artsakh MFA: To achieve new victories, one must always remember and value historical victories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh issued a statement on the occasion of May 9.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Foreign Ministry's congratulatory statement reads:

“May 9 is one of the most memorable and symbolic days in the history of Artsakh and the entire Armenian people. Today we are celebrating a glorious triple holiday - Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the liberation of Shushi in May 1992, and the formation of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army.

We proudly recall the heroism of our soldiers, thanks to which we were able to overcome all challenges, achieve success in the fight against fascism, nationalism, and historical injustice. Epoch-making victories symbolize fortitude, courage, unshakable faith, and patriotism of the nation. And this is precisely the main message of the May holiday.

To achieve new victories, one must always remember and value historical victories.

On this significant day, we congratulate our entire community, our brothers and sisters from Armenia and the Diaspora, veterans and servicemen guarding the Motherland.

Peace to our Motherland.

We will still have new victories."