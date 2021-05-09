Artsakh MFA: To achieve new victories, one must always remember and value historical victories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh issued a statement on the occasion of May 9.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh issued a statement on the occasion of May 9.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh issued a statement on the occasion of May 9.
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde welcomed the “release of Armenian detainees...
The French Foreign Ministry urges Azerbaijan to immediately release all Armenian prisoners of war (POWs).
The works aimed at returning the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan are a key part of the activity...
Canada calls for releasing all Armenian prisoners of war who are currently held captive in Azerbaijan.
Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) – the most senior member on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee...
On May 6 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with agricultural...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...
It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...
13 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,699.
resident of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on posthumously awarding Major-General, Hero of...
One of the bibles of the French language, Le Petit Larousse, is to include a record number of new words...
Europe's most popular cultural event would not be the same without its audience, and after last year's...
On May 8, at 5:00 pm, after the service to be held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral also known as Surb...
On May 7, a “Lesson of Courage” dedicated to the May triple holiday was held in the Artsakh State...
356 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot by a fellow serviceman while serving on-duty at a combat position of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia stationed in the southern direction.
Major Lendrush Norayr Khachatryan is one of the devotees who always considered it an honor to serve the...
Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the...
Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno...
The sapper groups of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue...
Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s...
Two Russian peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle exploded on a landmine in Artsakh three days...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
month
week
day