As many as 401,078 coronavirus cases were recorded in India in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 21,892,676, TASS reports citing the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

May 8, 2021, 12:56 India’s daily coronavirus deaths hit all-time high

STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: India’s coronavirus death toll rose by 4,187 to 238,270 in the past day. The number of daily fatalities for the first time surpassed 4,000.

The number of coronavirus recoveries in India increased by 318,609 to 17,930,960 in the past 24 hours. There are currently 3,723,446 active coronavirus cases in the country.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,297,257 people received coronavirus vaccine shots in the past day. The total number of vaccinated people has reached 167,346,544.