resident of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on posthumously awarding Major-General, Hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan with the Order of Motherland for his exclusive services provided to the creation, development of the Armenian Armed Forces, the protection and security of the Homeland, the Presidential Office said on Facebook.

May 8, 2021, 12:19 Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan is posthumously awarded title of National Hero of Armenia

