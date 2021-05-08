Artsakhpress

French dictionary adds record number of new words as Covid shapes language

One of the bibles of the French language, Le Petit Larousse, is to include a record number of new words many of which have emerged from the coronavirus epidemic.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The 2022 edition of the famous illustrated dictionary contains 170 additional entries to reflect what its editors describe as an unprecedented year of challenges both in health and language.

“I’ve never seen such a linguistic change. It reminds me of what happened during the French revolution, an upheaval, the appearance of new words and meanings and above all a collective appropriation of the language,” Bernard Cerquiglini, a professor of linguistics and scientific adviser to Le Petit Larousse, told France Info, The Guardian reports.

Among the new entries are Sars-CoV-2 and Covid-19 nouns, which take the feminine ‘la’ form, asymptomatique, quatorzaine, a 14-day quarantine period, réa for reanimation or intensive care, and télétravailler, home working. Perhaps less obvious is coronapiste, a cycle lane introduced during the Covid crisis.


     

OSCE chief calls on sides to urgently complete exchange of detainees and all remains

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde welcomed the “release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan” in a tweet on Thursday.

French Foreign Ministry calls for immediate release of all Armenian POWs

The French Foreign Ministry urges Azerbaijan to immediately release all Armenian prisoners of war (POWs).

Russian Prosecutor General fully engaged in works aimed at returning POWs – Armenia Prosecutor General

The works aimed at returning the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan are a key part of the activity...

Canada calls for release of all Armenian captives

Canada calls for releasing all Armenian prisoners of war who are currently held captive in Azerbaijan.

Congressman Chris Smith calls for $50,000,000 in direct U.S. humanitarian aid to Artsakh

Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) – the most senior member on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee...

A new concept of agricultural development will be processed

On May 6 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with agricultural...

Armenian, Russian FMs discuss humanitarian problems facing Artsakh

Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov discussed...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

One of the bibles of the French language, Le Petit Larousse, is to include a record number of new words many of which have emerged from the coronavirus epidemic.

Eurovision welcomes back fans despite COVID-19

Europe's most popular cultural event would not be the same without its audience, and after last year's...

Cross procession to be held in Stepanakert

On May 8, at 5:00 pm, after the service to be held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral also known as Surb...

“Lesson of Courage” held in Artakh State University

On May 7, a “Lesson of Courage” dedicated to the May triple holiday was held in the Artsakh State...

356 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

356 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

The more Armenians live in Artsakh, the more our security and future will be guaranteed. Artak Beglaryan

On May 6, within the framework of the meetings entitled "The Present and the Future of Artsakh", Chief...

Global COVID-19 death toll up 6% in past week, says WHO

More than 93,000 people died of COVID-19 in the past week, which is 6% more than during the previous...

Armenian soldier fatally wounded in military post

A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot by a fellow serviceman while serving on-duty at a combat position of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia stationed in the southern direction.

Major Lendrush Khachatryan Needs Our Support

Major Lendrush Norayr Khachatryan is one of the devotees who always considered it an honor to serve the...

Deputy chief of General Staff Karen Abrahamyan dismissed

Karen Abrahamyan has been relieved from the position of head of the general operative department of the...

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian POWs

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners of war after the end of the recent Nagorno...

Russian sappers clearing farmland on outskirts of Artsakh’s Vardadzor village

The sapper groups of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue...

Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise

Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s...

Two Russian peacekeepers wounded in Artsakh landmine explosion

Two Russian peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle exploded on a landmine in Artsakh three days...

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Construction of new district started in Artsakh
Construction of new district started in Artsakh's Karmir Shuka
Tennis Tournament held in Stepanakert
Tennis Tournament held in Stepanakert
Baby chickens distributed to the residents of Martuni
Baby chickens distributed to the residents of Martuni
Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

Israel not a country, but a terrorist base, says Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Netanyahu discusses situation at Israel’s northern border with Putin

India's daily coronavirus cases rise by record 414,188

Biden extends sanctions against Syria

