Europe's most popular cultural event would not be the same without its audience, and after last year's cancellation this year's Eurovision will go ahead in Rotterdam even though the Netherlands is battling a third wave of Covid-19.

May 7, 2021, 17:40 Eurovision welcomes back fans despite COVID-19

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Organisers are adamant a "scaled down but ambitious" Eurovision 2021 can be conducted safely. They say it would bring hope and signal the start of Europe's long anticipated revival of live events, according to BBC News.



In Liverpool, an experimental rave took place only last weekend. But the pandemic here is currently much more serious and young people represent the greatest hike in hospital admissions.



Some epidemiologists have argued it is irresponsible to be welcoming people travelling from across Europe in the midst of a pandemic.