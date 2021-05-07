Israel not a country, but a terrorist base, says Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called Israel "not a country, but a terrorist base" and said its downfall was imminent, AFP reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Israel is not a country, but a terrorist base against the nation of Palestine and other Muslim nations," Khamenei said, as quoted by the source.

Khamenei added in live televised remarks marking the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day. "Fighting this despotic regime... is everyone's duty".