Netanyahu discusses situation at Israel’s northern border with Putin

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed the recent events in the northern direction, as well as other regional issues," the statement says.

The previous time that Putin and Netanyahu discussed international and regional issues was on February 8 during a phone call. Both conversations were initiated by Israel.