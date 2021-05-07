On May 8, at 5:00 pm, after the service to be held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral also known as Surb Astvatsamor Hovanu Cathedral, a cross procession will take place in Stepanakert.

May 7, 2021, 14:49 Cross procession to be held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the Information Department of the Artsakh Diocese, Father Nerses Asryan, said at a press conferenceon Friday, noting that various marches are organized in Artsakh, but this is the first time that a cross procession will be held in Artsakh.

The procession will start from Surb Astvatsamor Hovanu Cathedral. Guided by the Cross of King Ashot II Yerkat (the Iron) and Sponsor of the Defense Army St. Grigoris Khachvar the participants of the cross procession will walk from the cathedral to the memorial complex of the capital.