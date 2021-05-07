India's daily coronavirus cases rise by record 414,188

India on Friday reported a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 414,188, while deaths from COVID-19 swelled by 3,915, Reuters reported, citing health ministry data.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: India's total coronavirus infections now stand at 21.49 million, while its total fatalities have reached 234,083.

The South Asian nation has added 1.57 million cases and just over 15,100 deaths this week alone.

India now has 3.65 million active cases, according to Business Standard.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,942,736), Kerala (1,743,932), Karnataka (1,741,046), Uttar Pradesh (1,425,919), and Tamil Nadu (1,297,500).