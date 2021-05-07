OSCE chief calls on sides to urgently complete exchange of detainees and all remains

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde welcomed the “release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan” in a tweet on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Call on sides to urgently complete exchange of detainees and all remains, as obligated by IHL. Fully support Minsk Group Co-chairs and urge sides to resume political process through them as soon as possible,” she tweeted.

Three Armenian POWs returned from Azerbaijani captivity on May 4.