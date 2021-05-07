Russian Prosecutor General fully engaged in works aimed at returning POWs – Armenia Prosecutor General

The works aimed at returning the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan are a key part of the activity of the Office of the Prosecutor General. Russia’s Prosecutor General is also fully engaged in these processes, Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan told reporters in the Parliament, commenting on the question relating to the criminal case launched in the prosecution over the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The works on returning the prisoners of war are the most serious part of our daily activities. Russia’s Prosecutor General is also fully engaged in this process. By using this channel, there is an opportunity to both clarify the lists, and also transform the grounded information about the torture, killings of POWs, and thus, putting a clear legal demand together with our colleague that these incidents should be followed by legal processes”, Mr. Davtyan said.

He noted that all those facts are recorded by criminal cases, and his Office shares that respective proving information with the Russian partners.

Asked whether Azerbaijani officials have been declared wanted or not, Artur Davtyan said there are “numerous persecutions”, however, he refused to talk about it publicly.