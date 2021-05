Canada calls for releasing all Armenian prisoners of war who are currently held captive in Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Canada welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian detainees, a key step in a comprehensive solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Canada continues to call for the release of all detainees”, Global Affairs Canada said on Twitter.