May 7, 2021, 11:39 French Foreign Ministry calls for immediate release of all Armenian POWs

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We call for the expeditious release of all Armenian detainees still being held. Azerbaijan’s release of three Armenian detainees yesterday is a step in the right direction”, the French foreign ministry said on Twitter, also sharing the statement made by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on May 5.