Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Midfielder for the Armenia national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan isn’t planning to extend his contract with Roma, and the reason why is because Portuguese Jose Mourinho has been appointed the team’s manager, La Gazetta dello Sport’s reporter Nicolo Schira tweeted, adding that Mkhitaryan will obtain the status of free agent this summer, news.am informs.

Mkhitaryan and Mourinho had tense relations in Manchester United, and this was the reason why the Armenian footballer moved to Arsenal.